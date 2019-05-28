|
HEENAN Alice Mary On May 22 2019 peacefully at home in Ararat in the care of her family, aged 95 years. Loved and loving daughter of Leo and Florence Heenan of Ararat (both dec); loved sister of Norma and Kevin Moore (both dec), Leo (dec), Betty and the late Leo Moore; loved aunt of Tony , and Patricia ; John and the late Leanne Moore; loved great aunt of Alison; Daniel. Richard and Steven Moore; loved great great aunt of their families. Life long workmate, employee and cherished member of the Cashin family for over 80 years. Cherished Aunty Alice of Cecilia and Chris, Ambrose and Sue, Brigid and Mark; adored grandma of Alice, Christopher, Charlie and Sophie; Ben and Tom; Diana, Rebecca and Frankie; and Brigitta; devoted great aunt of Charlotte. Thankyou to Cecilia, Chris, Brigid, Charlie and Sophie and all the nurses and carers .
Published in Ararat Advertiser on May 28, 2019