AUSTIN Andonia Frances "Nina" Passed away peacefully at Mildura Base Hospital, on 21st June, 2019, aged 79 years. Cherished wife of Leo. Much loved mother of Terry, Tony, Darren, Bernice (dec), Kevin and Maree. Loving mother in-law of Kelly, Kay, Mandy, Garry and Lyall. Adored grandmother of Robbie, Bianca, Jon, Alan, Kira, Luke and Bec, Kristie and Mick, Jordan, Ricky and Kate, Matt, Cooper, Max, Alexis. Loved great grandmother to many. "Always in our hearts" North West Funerals Mildura 03 5023 1234 Member of A.F.D.A.
Published in Ararat Advertiser on June 25, 2019