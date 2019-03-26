|
GARDY (Phillips, nee Fisher) Barbara Jean On March 23 2019 peacefully at Ararat Hospital, aged 80 years. Loved and loving wife of Keith Gardy and Noel Phillips (both dec.). Much loved Mum of Heather, Peter (dec.), and Cheree. Loved mother-in-law of Gary and Mark Loving Nan of Lewis; Daniel and Meg, Ebony and Tom, and Joshua and Tyra. Loved daughter of Jean and George Fisher of Sebastopol (both dec.). Loved sister of Jennifer Houston and Geoffrey Fisher and their families. At peace
Published in Ararat Advertiser from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019