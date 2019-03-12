Home
Healy Charles Milne (Charlie) 31/12/37 - 7/3/19 Late of Ultima/Stawell A life shared between the land, friends, family and devotion. Loved son of Kath and Bob (both dec.). Brother and brother-in-law to Dorothy and Norman - Stawell; Peter and Elaine (both dec.) - Rankin Springs; Barry and Sandra (dec.) - Weethalle; and Maureen - where God sends her. Loved and giving uncle to Julie, Greg and Wendy - Vic; and Ian - WA; Jane, Greg, Caroline and Michael - NSW; Narelle, Elizabeth and Alison - NSW. Great uncle and relative to many. Lifetime friend to Ultima families and Stawell residents. A man who lived his life in Stawell, Marnoo and Ultima. Charlie passed away peacefully after a short stay at Goodwin Village, Donald, comforted by family. Charlie loved the Mallee and will now be reunited with family. The funeral will be held on Friday, 15th March, 2019 at 1.30pm at St Mary's Catholic Church, Swan Hill, followed by burial at Ultima Cemetery.



Published in Ararat Advertiser on Mar. 12, 2019
