Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin MCMURTRIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin James MCMURTRIE


1933 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Colin James MCMURTRIE Notice
McMURTRIE Colin James 01/07/1933 - 02/06/2019 Colin passed away peacefully on June 2 at Bendigo Hospice, aged 85. Adored husband and soul mate of Ethel (née Christian). Loving father of Sue and Steve and father-in-law of Wayne and Kim. Much loved grandfather of Linda and Andrew (Roo) Elliot, Krystal and Eve Cameron-Beale. Great-grandfather of Montana and Chase. A life well lived, a rest well deserved. Funeral to be held at Stawell Uniting Church at 2pm, Friday 7 June. No flowers please, donations to the Cancer Council appreciated.
Published in Ararat Advertiser from June 5 to June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.