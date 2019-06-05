|
McMURTRIE Colin James 01/07/1933 - 02/06/2019 Colin passed away peacefully on June 2 at Bendigo Hospice, aged 85. Adored husband and soul mate of Ethel (née Christian). Loving father of Sue and Steve and father-in-law of Wayne and Kim. Much loved grandfather of Linda and Andrew (Roo) Elliot, Krystal and Eve Cameron-Beale. Great-grandfather of Montana and Chase. A life well lived, a rest well deserved. Funeral to be held at Stawell Uniting Church at 2pm, Friday 7 June. No flowers please, donations to the Cancer Council appreciated.
Published in Ararat Advertiser from June 5 to June 7, 2019