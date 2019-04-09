Home
Davie Daphne Aged 77, late of Dadswells Bridge. Peacefully passed away in the presence of her family on Sunday April 7th 2019, at Gandarra Palliative Care, Ballarat. Much loved wife of Peter (dec.). Greatly loved mother and mother-in-law to Robyn and Glenn, Bronwyn and Tim, Simon and Michelle. Adored grandmother to Braden and Sam, Maddison and Ellie. Thank you for teaching us humour, independence and strength. We laughed with you to the end.
Published in Ararat Advertiser from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
