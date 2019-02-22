|
|
DOWSETT Dianne Isobel On Feb. 13, 2019 at Adelaide aged 70 years. Daughter of Joyce and Perc Dowsett (dec.). Loved sister and aunt of Maree, Kay, Lorraine, Robyn, Janine, Jenny, Lawrie, Shelley, Bryan and Neal, and their families. Loved partner of Jo and dear friend of David. No more suffering. Carn the Crows Loved sister, sister-in-law and auntie to Kay and Ray Grinham, Andrew, Raelene, Terri-Anne and families. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday 27th February at 1.30pm at the Stawell Trackside Tabaret. Please wear bright colours.
Published in Ararat Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019