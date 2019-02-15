Home
Services
J Kirk & Sons Funeral Directors Hervey Bay
224 Urraween Road
Hervey Bay, Queensland 4655
07 4124 2524
Resources
More Obituaries for Dudley HUMPHRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dudley Keith HUMPHRIS

Notice Condolences

Dudley Keith HUMPHRIS Notice
HUMPHRIS Dudley Keith Of Hervey Bay, Qld. Passed away unexpectedly 6th February 2019. Loving husband of Joan. Loving father and father-in-law of Roger and Sue, Darren and Tracey, Carolyn and Kevin. Loving Pop to Ryan, Katelyn, Broedyn, Tyler, Delaney, Makayla and Samuel. Loved brother of Kevin, and predeceased by siblings Leon, Gwen and Marlene. A Service for Dudley will be held at J Kirk & Sons' Hervey Bay Crematorium, 224 Urraween Road, Urraween, today (Friday), 15th February, at 2pm. No flowers by request. Details of a Memorial Service in Stawell will be advised at a later date. J. KIRK & SONS Hervey Bay 07 4124 2524
Published in Ararat Advertiser on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.