|
|
HUMPHRIS Dudley Keith Of Hervey Bay, Qld. Passed away unexpectedly 6th February 2019. Loving husband of Joan. Loving father and father-in-law of Roger and Sue, Darren and Tracey, Carolyn and Kevin. Loving Pop to Ryan, Katelyn, Broedyn, Tyler, Delaney, Makayla and Samuel. Loved brother of Kevin, and predeceased by siblings Leon, Gwen and Marlene. A Service for Dudley will be held at J Kirk & Sons' Hervey Bay Crematorium, 224 Urraween Road, Urraween, today (Friday), 15th February, at 2pm. No flowers by request. Details of a Memorial Service in Stawell will be advised at a later date. J. KIRK & SONS Hervey Bay 07 4124 2524
Published in Ararat Advertiser on Feb. 15, 2019