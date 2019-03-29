|
|
Hutchins George H.F. Peacefully passed away on the 27th of March 2019 at Stawell Hospital. Loving partner of Shelly Chalmers. Brother to - Tony, Gordon, Don, Mavis, Julie and Chris. Brother-in-law to - Doug, Fiona, Tony, Marlene (dec) and Raelene. Father to - Heath. Step-father to - Luke and David. Grandfather to - Ethan, Skye, Brady and Nakara. A well loved member of the Hutchins family. And a friend to many. He will always be loved and remembered. Rest in Peace.
Published in Ararat Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019