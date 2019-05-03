Home
Services
Tobin Brothers Funerals
throughout Melbourne and across Victoria, Victoria
(03) 9373 7000
Funeral
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM
St Andrews Uniting Church
150 High Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion TRIGG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion TRIGG

Notice Condolences

Marion TRIGG Notice
Trigg Marion Mary Born 17 May 1924, passed away peacefully 27 April 2019, surrounded by family. Adored wife of Dr. Graeme (dec). (Ex-Ararat Medical Group) Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter & Alison, Ian & Sally, Rob & Meg, Julie & Phil, and Jenny. Cherished 'Marnie' to 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. An inspirational lady devoted to her family. Free to be with her beloved Graeme at last. The service to celebrate the life of Marion Trigg will be held at St Andrews Uniting Church, 150 High Street, Berwick, on Monday 6th May 2019 at 2:00pm. Tobin Brothers Funerals Berwick 03 9796 2866
Published in Ararat Advertiser on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.