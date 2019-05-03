|
Trigg Marion Mary Born 17 May 1924, passed away peacefully 27 April 2019, surrounded by family. Adored wife of Dr. Graeme (dec). (Ex-Ararat Medical Group) Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter & Alison, Ian & Sally, Rob & Meg, Julie & Phil, and Jenny. Cherished 'Marnie' to 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. An inspirational lady devoted to her family. Free to be with her beloved Graeme at last. The service to celebrate the life of Marion Trigg will be held at St Andrews Uniting Church, 150 High Street, Berwick, on Monday 6th May 2019 at 2:00pm. Tobin Brothers Funerals Berwick 03 9796 2866
Published in Ararat Advertiser on May 3, 2019