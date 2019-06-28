Faravoni Mark Stanley Passed away at Horsham Hospital on June 25th 2019. Dearly loved husband to Brenda. Loving father to Matthew and Prudence, Tyson, Daniel, Stacey and families. Mark my husband, I was supposed to spend the rest of my life with you. And then I realised, you spent the rest of your life with me. I smile because I know you loved me until the day you went away. And will keep loving me, till the day we're together again. Forever and always in my heart, Love Bren, your teddy xox To be called "Dad" is the greatest title a man can be given. It signifies a patriarch, a leader, a role model, a confidant, a teacher, a hero, a friend. You were all that and more to us. We will miss you; you will forever be in our hearts. Love from Matthew and Prudence, Tyson, Daniel and Stacey. Of all the special gifts in life, However great or small; To have you as our son was the greatest gift of all. With aching heart, We miss you son. And love you so. - Mum and Dad Brothers are playmates in the beginning and best friends forever. Mark, so caring, positive, strong, helpful, awesome and reliable. Hope your pain has gone. Love always, Kerry and Chris Uncle to Sarah and Ian, Jess and Kyle. Great Uncle to Emerson. Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, So loved, so missed so very dear. I'm going to miss you so much. RIP Big Brother. Loved brother of Gavin and Gillian, Uncle of Lucas and Sharna. Mark, you have been part of our family for so long, so many years of special occasions that we've all celebrated and shared together. Our last and most saddest shall be a celebration of your life, you will be sadly missed by us all. Love Trevor, Julie, Warren, Wayne, Marg, Jason and David. Published in Ararat Advertiser on June 28, 2019