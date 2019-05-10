JONES (nee Friend) Patricia Mary (Trish) Daughter of the late Owen and Veronica. Our Darling Daughter/Sister Trish, We cannot express how much we will miss you and we are yet to imagine a world without you. We all looked up to you and admired you in every thing you did. Your sparkling mind of nursing healed and mended many hearts, all of them grateful for your gift. We will never forget your generosity, your charm, your love for us and our families and we will never forget your beautiful smile. Our big Sister always, Shane, Marcia, Jan, Chris, Larry (dec.), Matt and Ursula. A Memorial service will be held at the Ballarat Golf Club, 1800 Sturt Street, Ballarat, on FRIDAY 17, May 2019 commencing at Two (2:00)pm. A Private Cremation. Published in Ararat Advertiser on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary