Tony (Bushy) HILL

HILL Tony (Bushy) (Late of Clunes). On March 3 2019 peacefully at home in the care of his family, aged 66 years. Loved and loving husband of Andrea for 44 years. Dearly loved dad of Mia and Chris, Christine, Raelene, Jaqui and Christian. Treasured Pa of Matilda; Devon and Brody; Jaiden, Ameekah and Branden; Benji, Jake (dec.), Xavier and Tahlee. Loved son of Nancy and John Hill of Clunes ( both dec ); loved brother of Billy (dec), Maureen, Carol, Judy, Suzanne, Barbara, Jenny, Peter and their families. His great big heart full of love has found its resting place
Published in Ararat Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019
