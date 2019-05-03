Larkin William Barry 17.02.1936 - 24.04.2019 Loved second son of Owen and Nellie. Brother of Betty and Jack (all dec.). Loved brother of Alan (Adelaide). Loved and loving husband of Maureen. Proud and loving father of Ron (Miners Rest), Trevor and Wendy (Mt Helen). Fond father-in-law of Angela and Kerry. Adored Pa of Jessica, Justin, Sarah, Georgina, Lauren, Stuart and his 11 great grandghildren. Barry - until we meet again sleep well, I'll see you in my dreams. God has you in His keeping. I hold you in my heart. - Maureen Much loved father of Ron and Angela. Grandfather to Justin and Aimee. Great grandfather of Angus and Isabella. A wonderful man and father to us all. Dearly loved father of Trevor and Kerry. Grandfather to Jessica, Sarah and Georgina. Great grandfather to Xavier, Ella, Henry, Theodore, Nate, Zoey, Ollie, Archie and Leon. Forever in our hearts Dearly loved father of Wendy, grandfather to Lauren and Stuart. Thanks for being a great Dad and Pa. Many fond memories. In accordance with Barry's wishes a Private Burial was held. Fred Crouch & Son Stawell 53581043



















Published in Ararat Advertiser on May 3, 2019