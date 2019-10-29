|
|
Davidson Adrian 21/08/1985 - 29/10/2017 My heart has been left broken, Since the day you had to go. And the memories I treasure dearly, Are in the tears that still flow. You're in my thoughts every day, And that's how it will always be. For you may be up in Heaven now, But you will always be with me. If only I could have the chance, To see your face once more. Or to hear your voice one final time, Just like it was before. The day that Heaven calls for me, Will be a relief from all this pain. I'll run to you with open arms, And we will meet again. We all love and miss you more than words can say - Dad, Shaz, Dale, Molly and Leigh.
Published in Ararat Advertiser on Oct. 29, 2019