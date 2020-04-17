|
|
|
SCHAPER Allan Leonard Passed away peacefully 15/4/2020 with his family by his side. Aged 92 years Loved and Adored Husband of Margaret Loving Father to Glenn, Debbie & Deanne Cherished Al to Pam, Bruce (dec) & Graeme (dec) Pa to Matt & Mary Anne, Kale & Kaaran, Tess & Michael, James & Emma, Melanie & Jason Poppa to Mia, Lexie, Billy & Jack Forever in our hearts Schaper, Allan You potter no more in the garden, You stroll no more down the path, But the years we shared together, Will live forever in my heart You were always so thoughtful and kind, What beautiful memories you leave behind And when my life is through I pray that God will take my hand And lead me straight to you Your loving wife Marg SCHAPER, Allan 20/9/1927 - 15/4/2020 Loved Father and Mate of Glenn (Snapper) Father in Law of Pam Cherished Pa of Melanie & Jason A Gentle, Likeable Man, who loved the simple things in life. SCHAPER, Allan Dad/Pa - you lived your life leaving no stone unturned, your passion and approach to life and family will never be forgotten. We will miss your cheeky smile and random banter Debbie, Bruce (dec), Matt & Mary Anne, Kale & Kaaran Friend of Anthony, Craig & Sue SCHAPER - Allan Dad, Pa, Poppa A proud & dedicated family man who taught us strength & resilience. Your positivity, determination and never-give-up attitude admired by us all. Your smile and laughter is etched in our hearts forever. Dea & Graeme (dec); Tess, Michael, Mia & Lexie; James, Emma, Billy & Jack. In light of current Government crowd restrictions a Private family funeral will be held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later stage details will be advised. In the care of Fred Crouch & Son Stawell 5358104
Published in Ararat Advertiser on Apr. 17, 2020