|
|
MERCOVICH Brian Joseph Died peacefully Sunday, the 22nd of December, 2019. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Colleen. Beloved son of Bart and Eileen (both dec.). Loving brother and brother-in-law of Jack and Carmel, Nancy, Ellie and Don (dec,), and Jeffrey (dec.) and Liz. Relatives and friends of the late Brian Mercovich are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The cortege will leave St Mary's Catholic Church, North St, Tamworth after a Funeral Mass appointed to commence at 10.00am Friday the 3rd January, 2020. Thence for interment in the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Burke and Douglas Funerals Tamworth NSW Phone: (02) 6765 3999
Published in Ararat Advertiser on Dec. 27, 2019