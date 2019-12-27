Home
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St Mary's Catholic Church
North St
Tamworth
More Obituaries for Brian MERCOVICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Joseph MERCOVICH

Brian Joseph MERCOVICH Notice
MERCOVICH Brian Joseph Died peacefully Sunday, the 22nd of December, 2019. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Colleen. Beloved son of Bart and Eileen (both dec.). Loving brother and brother-in-law of Jack and Carmel, Nancy, Ellie and Don (dec,), and Jeffrey (dec.) and Liz. Relatives and friends of the late Brian Mercovich are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The cortege will leave St Mary's Catholic Church, North St, Tamworth after a Funeral Mass appointed to commence at 10.00am Friday the 3rd January, 2020. Thence for interment in the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Burke and Douglas Funerals Tamworth NSW Phone: (02) 6765 3999



logo
Published in Ararat Advertiser on Dec. 27, 2019
