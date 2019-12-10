|
Loats Clifford Willams (Cliff) 24-03-1937 - 09-12-2019 Much loved husband of Carmel. Loved father of Michael, Jenny and Frank McArthur. Grandfather of Ben, Carly and Jenna. Great Grandfather of Harry. Special Friend of Darren and Grant Murrell. "Those we love go out of sight, But never out of mind. They are cherished in the heart, Of those they leave behind. Loving & kind in all his ways, Upright and just in heart and mind. Beautiful memories he left behind."
Published in Ararat Advertiser on Dec. 10, 2019