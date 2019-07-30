|
|
Jackson Elizabeth (Betty) Passed away peacefully at Stawell Hospital on July 25th 2019. Adored wife of Ian (dec.). Dearly loved mother to Andrew, Wendy, Stuart and families. In accordance with Elizabeth's wishes a Private Cremation will be held. No flowers by request; donations to the Stawell Hospital would be appreciated. A Memorial Service will be held at the Uniting Church, Stawell on a date to be advised. In the care of Fred Crouch & Son Stawell 5358 1043
Published in Ararat Advertiser on July 30, 2019