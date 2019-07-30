Home
More Obituaries for Elizabeth JACKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth (Betty) JACKSON

Elizabeth (Betty) JACKSON Notice
Jackson Elizabeth (Betty) Passed away peacefully at Stawell Hospital on July 25th 2019. Adored wife of Ian (dec.). Dearly loved mother to Andrew, Wendy, Stuart and families. In accordance with Elizabeth's wishes a Private Cremation will be held. No flowers by request; donations to the Stawell Hospital would be appreciated. A Memorial Service will be held at the Uniting Church, Stawell on a date to be advised. In the care of Fred Crouch & Son Stawell 5358 1043
Published in Ararat Advertiser on July 30, 2019
