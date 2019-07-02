SMITH Hazel Passed away peacefully on June 28th, aged 86. Devoted wife of Alec, and Eric Lewis (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Garry and Deborah, Mark, Jennifer and Peter, and Andrea. Beloved grandmother of Michelle, Stephen, Ben, Tim, Sam and Isaac, Daniel and Kyle, and great grandmother of Ishika-Rose, Flynn, Cora, Axel and Zari. Treasured Memories To our loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother Hazel. You will be sadly missed by all of us but never forgotten. We will carry with us all your zest for life and be thankful for the time we had together. We will miss your youthful spirit, sense of humour and crazy antics. Forever our love to you Hazel, mother to Garry and Deborah, grandmother to Michelle and Dale, Stephen and Chantell, and great grandmother to Axel and Zari. You will always be in our thoughts. Mum, thank you for living your life to the fullest, in your unique, fun loving, youthful way. Rest assured that same mischievous style will be carried on in your grandsons. Cherished memories are ours to keep forever - love Jennifer and Peter, Ben and Ashleigh, Tim and Shennel, Sam and Kimberley, Isaac and Rochelle, and of course your delightful little Ishika-Rose. My heart aches with great sadness with the passing of my mum, Hazel. You were always on the go and never sat still. You enjoyed watching your grandchildren play, then your great-grandchildren. Now it is time for you to rest with Dad. Until we meet again, Love Andrea, Daniel and Marne, Kyle, and your great-grandchildren, Flynn and Cora.















Published in Ararat Advertiser on July 2, 2019