|
|
Seery Heather Joan Formerly of Ararat. Passed away at Ballarat Base Hospital on the 20th October 2019, aged 95. Loved wife of the late Patrick Seery; ardent mother of Christopher, Peter, Kenneth and Paul; cherished mother-in-law of Lyn, Simin, Fay and Maree; devoted grandmother of Nabil, Naison, Erin, Kate, Sarah and Emily. Gratitude is expressed to the medical staff at Ballarat Base Hospital for their courteous and compassionate care. Tranquil and at peace.
Published in Ararat Advertiser on Oct. 25, 2019