Biggs Ian William On the 29th of November, Ian William Biggs (known affectionately as 'Ronnie' in the mining community) sadly passed away peacefully in his sleep. Ian was a passionate man that fiercely loved his wife Joanne, sons Michael, Paul, Sean, daughter Krystal, son-in-law Arvin, daughter-in-law Filomena, and grandchildren Abbey and Ryder. The world is a better place having known such a man, and may he find peace in death. His funeral will be a private event for his family but a wake service will be held in the weeks to come, for his friends to honour his memory.
Published in Ararat Advertiser on Dec. 13, 2019