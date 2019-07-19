|
MCRAE (KLAUSS) Irene 'Flora' Of St Arnaud 09/09/1934 - 15/07/2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a brave battle with cancer. Dearly loved wife of Rodney. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Rosemary and Peter Edwards; Susan and Chris Wood; Warren and Kim McRae. Devoted Grandma of James, Simon, Tom; Emma, Belinda, Nessie, Ivy; Alexander, Jack and great Grandma of Rex, Judd, Sylvie, Lottie, Vinnie, Noah, Connor; James, Charlie, Ravi, Abel, Coen, Jake and Lisa. Daughter of the late Mabel and Albert Klauss. Sister of Mabel (Tiny) Gibson, Trevor, Alex (dec), David (dec), Ann Brewster, Edna Paul, Judy Griffin and Rick. Forever loved and always remembered
Published in Ararat Advertiser on July 19, 2019