More Obituaries for Irene YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene YOUNG


1919 - 2020
Irene YOUNG Notice
Young (nee Parry ) Irene 19/6/1919 to 11/4/2020 Aged 100 Years Loving mother of Graeme and Susan , Mother in law of Robert. Cherished grandmother of Graeme (Troy), Simon, Tracy, Jade & Nathan. Beloved great grandmother of Aaliyah, Savannah, Jacqueline, Tiffany & Preston. You will be sadly missed and never forgotten. Sleeping Peacefully. Now at Rest. Lest we Forget. In light of current Government crowd restrictions a Private family funeral will be held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later stage and details will be advised. Fred Crouch & Son Stawell 5358 1043
Published in Ararat Advertiser on Apr. 17, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -