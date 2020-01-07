|
|
Mc Kinnon (Greenwood) Kathleen 29/01/1956 - 5/01/2020 Died peacefully surrounded by her family. Dearly loved daughter of Jack and Alice Greenwood (both dec.). Dearly loved wife of Bill (dec.). Loving mother of Matthew, Douglas and Lisa, and mother-in-law of Phillippa, Kelly and Heiner. Loving grandmother of Bella, Tom, Ethan, Owen, Archie, Ricky and Oriana. Loved sister of Stephen, Bernard and Anthony and sister-in-law of Jenny and Barbara. Forever in our hearts.
Published in Ararat Advertiser on Jan. 7, 2020