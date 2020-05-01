|
IRVINE Lara Amy 09/12/1982 - 24/04/2020 Died at Melbourne Private Hospital Loved and loving daughter of Alison and Robert. Dearly loved sister of Jeremy and Sian, sister-in-law of Sandi. Loved aunty of Hamish. Loved granddaughter of Bob and Nancy Lawrie, Win and Don Irvine (all dec). Loved niece of Ian Lawrie, Sandra Lawrie and Craig Marshall, Jennifer Carrigg, Bev Hickey and John Hickey (dec), Gail Irvine and Laurence Barnett, Karen Morgan and Vicki Irvine (dec). Loved cousin to their families. Loved mistress of Fred and Boop. A loving and loyal friend to many Lara and her grandmother Nancy (deceased 25/4/2020) loved each other dearly and are now cartwheeling and laughing together. PETER TOBIN FUNERALS BALLARAT 5333 310 MEMBER AFDA & SIFH
Published in Ararat Advertiser on May 1, 2020