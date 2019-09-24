|
Carthew Lynette Elspeth 27 January 1952 - 19 September 2019 It is with deep sadness that we have to say goodbye to our beloved Lynnette Elspeth Carthew who passed away on Thursday 19th September, aged 67. Lyn was a devoted and adored wife, for 29 years to the love of her life, Peter Carthew. Soulmate and sister to Christine Margaret Worboys. Sister in law to Frederick Harry Worboys. Beloved mother of Kylie, Jarrad, Rebekka and Elspeth. Adored Aunt to Sarah and Rachel. Stepmother to Nick, Davina and Christian. Grandmother to 19. Adopted family member to so many who met her on her journey. You put so much love and sunshine into the world and it feels hollow without you. You lived a life beyond a dreamer's wildest expectations and we will miss every story you gleefully told with a hint of embellishment. It is not the years in your life, it truly was the life in your years. Rest in peace beautiful Lynnie. Goodbye my darling - You were my world, my anchor. Thank you for your caring and love, your sense of adventure, for the many sunsets and for lighting up every room. Love Always, your Peter. Beautiful Lyn, my sister. You were my soulmate, my best friend, my rock. We should be grumpy old ladies together. Words will never express the depth of my love for you, or the depth of the hole in the universe you have left behind. I hope you have found peace. Until we meet again - all my love, Christine. She was my mum and dearly loved mother in law and Nanny. A woman who both loved deeply and was loved deeply. Always in our hearts. She is already missed. Jarrad, Belinda, Grace & Myles. Lyn, you were as much a mother to us as you were an aunty. You created a fairytale that we will remember forever. You have left us heartbroken but we are so proud to be your family. Love Rachel & Sarah xox Mum you are so loved and so special to all of us. Your loss has left us heartbroken but your love and light will live with us forever. Such a special grandmother to all your adoring grandchildren. Love Elspeth, Chris, Indi, Ben, Alex and Hugo xxx My Beautiful Mum. I love you more than any words could even begin to describe. My heart is so utterly broken to know that I can no longer put my arms around you. I feel so grateful and privileged to have received your never ending & limitless love, fun, generosity and for the opportunity to travel this life as your daughter. You will be forever in our hearts. Kylie, Grandsons - Krystos and Dante My Dear Mum, Words are few, thoughts are deep. Memories of you are ours to keep. You will travel with us always in our hearts. Love Bek, Damon, Ethan, Izzy and Freya Thank you Lyn for welcoming me into your family, and supporting Christine, I and our daughters through all life's challenges and celebrations. Your zest for life, fearless approach to IT, positivity and infectious laughter will be forever greatly missed. Love Fred
Published in Ararat Advertiser on Sept. 24, 2019