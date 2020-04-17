Home
Parry Margaret 21/5/1934 - 21/4/2015 We thought of you today, but that is nothing new, We thought about you yesterday and everyday before that too. We think of you throughout the day, we always speak your name, We have treasured memories and your smiling picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake from which we'll never part, God has you in his arms and we have you in our hearts. - Ken, Gerald, Colleen, Jackie, Robert, Lisa, Simon, Zach, Jess, Billy, Ava, Marlo and Flynn.
Published in Ararat Advertiser on Apr. 17, 2020
