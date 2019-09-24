|
RIDD Marie Janet 18.11.1925 - 17.9.2019 Passed away peacefully in the loving care of the wonderful staff of BUPA Ballarat. Loved wife of Jack (dec.). Loved mother of Pam and John, Peter (dec) and Gen. Much loved Nanna of Daniel and Rowena, Laura and Manu. Proud great Nanna of Mia, Lucy, Noah and Henley. Loved sister of Bill (dec.) and Floss, Dot and Neville (dec.). A chapter completed. A funeral service for Marie will be held today (September 24, 2019) at Prince Regent House, 748 Geelong Road, Ballarat commencing at 11.00 a.m. A private cremation will follow the service.
Published in Ararat Advertiser on Sept. 24, 2019