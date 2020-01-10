|
Murray (Nee Ord) Myrtle Elizabeth (Betty) 9th June 1927 ~ 3rd January 2020 Passed away peacefully in Ararat Hospital. Loved daughter of Winifred and Percival Ord (both dec.). Loving sister and sister in law of Les and Joan Ord (dec.), Leila (dec.) and Lindsay Kneebone (dec.), Norma (dec.) and Neville Gray (dec.). Dearly loved wife of Athol (dec.), mother and mother in law of Kaye and Ralph Hastings (dec.), Ian and Judy Murray, Julie and Greg Lofts, Neil and Carol Murray, Brian Murray (dec.) and Nan and Mum to Skye McKenzie. Nan of Geoff, Roger, Jess, Sarah, Jamie, Rebecca, Blake, Josh, Rachael, Linden and Skye. Great Nan of 17 and Great Great Nan of 2. And special friend of John Turner. Aged 92 years young and never an empty house.
Published in Ararat Advertiser on Jan. 10, 2020