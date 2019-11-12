|
SMITH Noel James Passed away peacefully on 7-11-2019. Loving husband of Marilyn for 56 years. Dearly loved father of Lee-Ann, Andrew, Kelly and Anthony. Loving grandfather to his 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He will be sadly missed. To my loving husband Noel. You will be in my heart forever. I will think of you every day. Your loving wife Marilyn. R.I.P. To my very much-loved father. I will hold you in my heart forever. Rest in peace. Love always Lee-Ann. 7-11-2019 at Ballarat. Dearly loved father of Andrew. Adored grandfather of Tom and Simone and Georgia and Damon. Cherished great grandfather of Grace, Angus, Ivy and Hudson. It is an honour to have known you and a pleasure to call you ours. Rest peacefully. Loved always. To my Dad, my heart still aches in sadness and secret tears still flow. What it meant to lose you no one will ever know. Your loving daughter Kelly. To my dear dad Noel, you were a wonderful dad, I'm going to miss you heaps. You will always be in my heart; I will never forget you. Your loving son Anthony xoxo. Pa, we will miss you always and hope you're resting peacefully. Love you always, Chloe, Joe and Louie xxxx. The most kind and funny man in my life, he was the best grandfather you could have ever had. He was there when you were sad, to always brighten your day and he was the bridge that would keep our family together. I loved him and will miss him forever, Haylee xxx
Published in Ararat Advertiser on Nov. 12, 2019