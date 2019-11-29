|
|
Davis (Nelson) Patricia Margaret Born 9/4/1922 Promoted to Heaven 27/11/2019 Loved daughter of Charles and Mary Ann (dec'd). Sister of Charles, Kathleen, Maureen, Laurence, Francis, Bernard and Margaret (all dec'd) and Kevin. Loved wife of Walter. Much loved mum of Steve, Terry and Bette, mother-in-law of Helen Grandmother of Simone and Leigh; Aaron and Tina; Paul and Kara. Great grandmother to Ruby; Elisabeth, Jo, Hannah and Mackenzie; Jonathan and Barney; Aidan; Jonah and Kai. Pat will always live on in our memories as a very special lady. Rest in peace Mum. Death may have taken her but it can't take our memories of her, those wonderful and perfect and beautiful memories. Those, thank God, are ours to keep forever.
Published in Ararat Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019