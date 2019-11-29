Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Margaret (NELSON) DAVIS


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Patricia Margaret (NELSON) DAVIS Notice
Davis (Nelson) Patricia Margaret Born 9/4/1922 Promoted to Heaven 27/11/2019 Loved daughter of Charles and Mary Ann (dec'd). Sister of Charles, Kathleen, Maureen, Laurence, Francis, Bernard and Margaret (all dec'd) and Kevin. Loved wife of Walter. Much loved mum of Steve, Terry and Bette, mother-in-law of Helen Grandmother of Simone and Leigh; Aaron and Tina; Paul and Kara. Great grandmother to Ruby; Elisabeth, Jo, Hannah and Mackenzie; Jonathan and Barney; Aidan; Jonah and Kai. Pat will always live on in our memories as a very special lady. Rest in peace Mum. Death may have taken her but it can't take our memories of her, those wonderful and perfect and beautiful memories. Those, thank God, are ours to keep forever.
Published in Ararat Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -