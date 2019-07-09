Boag Peter Passed away peacefully at Ararat Hospital on July 5th 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband to Beverley. Loving father to Jane, Geoff, Paula, Karen and families. Dearly loved husband of Bev. When I think about the happiness That you and I shared. And all the things you've said and done To show how much you cared. Although we often mentioned it, And both knew it was true. We had the kind of happiness, Life gave to very few. A home that we both cherished, A family we held dear. And love for one another, That grew deeper every year. Walk slowly my love, until we meet again. Much loved father and father-in-law. Thank you for all that you were, For all that you gave and For all that remains within us. Jane and Barry Dearly loved father and Pa. Remembered always with love. Geoff, Ebony and Mason Always so loving, thoughtful and kind. What beautiful memories you leave behind. Tears in my eyes will wipe away, But my love for you will always stay. Paula and Bailey. Much loved Pa, Such an important person in my life, Whom I will miss every day. Madeleine. Adored father and cherished Pa, So many beautiful memories. Forever in our hearts. Karen, Zoe, Mikayla and Jordan.







Published in Ararat Advertiser on July 9, 2019