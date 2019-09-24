Home
Raymond Dennis JOHNSON

Raymond Dennis JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON Raymond Dennis Died suddenly, Sunday 15th September 2019. To my Darling Husband, The day I lost you I not only lost my husband, I lost my best friend. Not a day goes by that I don't miss you. I will love you forever and a day. Until we meet again. All my love, your heartbroken wife Julie. ~~~~~~ Our dearest Dad and Poppy, A strong role model, Best mate and a gentle soul. Losing you leaves a hole in our hearts. - Wayne, Hannah, Matthew and Rachel. ~~~~~~ Dad, Passed away at 6:20pm on Sunday 15th September 2019. Dad, It should not have been like this, I am so saddened by your sudden and tragic loss and will miss our chats solving the problems of the world. I love you and miss you. You made me the adult I am today; I hope I made you proud. Your legacy will live on in the reflection I see in the mirror, and on the faces of my children and more importantly, the memories I will cherish forever. Your daughter Deb xx ~~~~~~ Ray leaves behind Mark and Deb, his grandchildren Jayde, Luke and Rohan and great-grandchildren Aria, Beau and Kyron. xxxxxxx ~~~~~~ Your strength will be missed by us all Ray. Rest assured that you will be remembered with much love. - Evan and Patricia. ~~~~~~ In loving memory of our brother-in law. Always in our thoughts. Love from Kim and Ray French ~~~~~~ Ray Johnson, You were a wonderful uncle and we will miss all the great times we had. Love always, From Les, Trish, Kaylee and Jacob. Xoxo ~~~~~~ In loving memory of an uncle. From James. ~~~~~~ As we loved you, so we miss you. In our memory you are near. - Lynne and Terry. ~~~~~~ Ray Johnson, We will miss you but you'll never be forgotten. In our hearts forever. From your loving niece Louise and Greg Richardson. ~~~~~~ Words are few, thoughts are deep. Memories of you are ours to keep. - Julie-Claire, Declan and Harvey. ~~~~~~ Dear Ray, You were one of the best blokes I know. Led by example and set high standards that I will endeavour to follow. We are here for Julie as you would be fully aware. Love always Evan, Lee, Chris, Tyler and Luca. Xoxo. ~~~~~~ In loving memory of our brother-in-law Ray. Rest peacefully. - Ian and Neil. ~~~~~~ A beautiful man gone too soon, will have a beer for you. Love Chris, Nadine and Tyler. R.I.P. Xoxo
Published in Ararat Advertiser on Sept. 24, 2019
