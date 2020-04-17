|
McALLISTER Rhonda Rae 16-6-48 to 12-4-2020 Passed away peacefully at Peninsular Palliative Care. Loved wife of Ross. Beloved 2nd daughter of James and Stella Faneco (both dec) of Ararat. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Ian (dec), Neil and Loretta, Nola and Arthur Mahoney, Michael and Wendy, Geoff and Lyn, Fae and Richard (dec) Murphy, Heather and Glen Daniell and Sue. Beautiful sister of Nola and Arthur Mahoney and loved aunt of Aleta, Darren, Alan and Adrian and their children. We shared so much together, golfing and gardening but we will always remember your generosity and kindness. Loved sister of Geoff, dear sister-in-law of Lyn. Beloved Aunty of Simon, Warren and Jane and their families. We will treasure our many wonderful memories of great times spent with you. Rest in peace. xx
Published in Ararat Advertiser on Apr. 17, 2020