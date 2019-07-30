|
Coppin Ronald Ernest Aged 86 years. Passed away peacefully at Stawell on July 25th 2019. Loving husband to Pauline. Much loved father and father-in-law to Debra and Grant, Sue and Rodney. The Best Pop Ever to Stephanie, Fiona, Michael and Kelsey. Forever in our Hearts Dearly loved husband and best mate of Cop (Pauline) for 63 years. Forever in my Heart Dad, Close to my heart you will always be, loved and remembered every day. Your loving daughter, Debra. xx Great friend, football follower and golfing mentor to Grant. Pop, I will always treasure my memories of you. I love you and will miss you so much. Stephanie. xx I'm so proud to have had you as my Dad. Your unconditional love and support will never be forgotten. The happy memories I will always treasure. Rest in Peace Dad. Sue xx Ron, Thanks for being a great friend and role model to me. You can shed a tear that he is gone, but you can smile because he has been. Rodney Dear Pop, you have been a shining light in our lives. The lessons you have taught us go beyond riding a bike. You have taught us lessons that run deep into our character and souls. With this you will never be gone. Aways in our hearts. Fiona, Michael and Kelsey. Xxx Ron (Pop), Many happy memories of such a beautiful man. Love Kelsey. xx
Published in Ararat Advertiser on July 30, 2019