Pietsch Roy Alfred 15-10-1929 - 2-11-2019 Husband of Anne. Father of Tania, Joylene and Colin (dec.). Friend of Brett. Grandfather of Megan and Richard, Amy and Yovan, and Elizabeth. Great grandfather of Amelia. "Will be missed by all who loved and knew him" In accordance with Roy's wishes a Private Cremation will be held. A Celebration of Roy's life will be held at the Lutheran Church, Stawell on Friday Nov. 15th 2019 at 2.00pm. No Flowers by request. PIETSCH Roy Alfred 15-10-1929 - 2-11-2019 Best friend, partner and much loved husband of Anne. Fred Crouch & Son Stawell 5358 1043
Published in Ararat Advertiser on Nov. 8, 2019