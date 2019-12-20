|
Cooper Valerie Alice 19/10/34- 20/12/2018 Time slips by and life goes on, But from my heart you are never gone. I think about you always, And talk about you too. I have so many memories, But wish I still had you. In loving memory of my wonderful wife, Ray Our darling Mum and Nan- Your life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words, And are missed beyond measure. Missing you always, Anne-Marie, David, Laura and John x Well Valerie Alice it's been 12 months and we all still miss you. You're in our thoughts always, Richard, Jen and families xx Mum/ Nan we have missed you every single moment since you have left us, a void which will never be filled, an emptiness and sadness can only be lifed by our memories of better times. Loving you forever, Stephen, Deborah, Caitlin, Ben and James. Nan, this year has been a long and sad year without you and your never ending love. We miss your cooking and long conversations around the kitchen table. Christmas will never be the same without you and your amazing Christmas spread. We miss you so much and love you so much. From Andrew, Cindy, Stephanie, Elijah and Lauren.
Published in Ararat Advertiser on Dec. 20, 2019