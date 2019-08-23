|
|
MILLER William John (Billy) 20.7.1942 - 19.8.2019 77years Passed away peacefully whilst in the care of the wonderful staff at Gandarra. Youngest son of John and Vonny (both dec), loved brother of Ron (dec) and Joyce. Treasured husband of Katie. Devoted father of Andrea and Kellie. Respected father-in-law of Dean. Worshipped Pa of Sam, Harry, Charlie, Emma and Eliza. My darling Billy left us for a better place, but he gave me, our girls and our grandchildren the best that he could give. A selfless and gentle man. Farewell my darling and love you forever. -Katie Our beautiful Dad and Pa, so loved and respected. Always there for us in his quiet gentle way. Our hearts are breaking but we will treasure a lifetime of memories. -Andy, Dean, Charlie and Eliza Byron. "Our constant source of love, strength and inspiration" Much loved father of Kellie, treasured Pa to Sam, Harry, Emma, Brittany and Hattie.
Published in Ararat Advertiser on Aug. 23, 2019